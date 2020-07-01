Registration for city's swim programs starts Thursday

With temperatures expected to hit the 30 C mark this week, the City of London has announced the re-opening of some summer swimming programs. In many cases the offerings have been scaled back with entries limited to ensure safe physical distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

And parents may want to take note: registration for many of these programs starts Thursday, July 2 at 8:30 a.m. and with limited space in some programs, it might be time to get that high-speed internet fired up.

Select aquatic facilities are scheduled to open on the following dates:

July 4

Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

South London Community Pool.

Thames Park Community Pool.

July 6

Byron Pool.

Gibbons Pool.

Westminster Pool.

Stronach Pool.

Select wading pools.

July 11:

Southcrest Pool

Northeast Pool

Northridge Pool

Silverwood Pool

Information about the specific days and times each program will be offered is available at london.ca/aquatics beginning on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

The openings will happen following guidelines and health precautions set out by the province and the Middlesex-London Health Unit, with new rules about physical distancing and group size restrictions in place at all aquatic facilities. This will include limits on the number of swimmers per program and at each facility. Anyone wishing to use a local pool for recreation or lane swimming will need to book a time slot in advance.

Time slots can be booked starting Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at london.ca/pywonline or by calling 519-661-5575.

In-person registration will be available at the City of London offices, second floor of 355 Wellington Street (Citi Plaza), Suite 248 on Thursday, July 2 between 8:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

For more information on learn-to-swim lessons, recreation and lane swimming opportunities and health precautions that will be in place at facilities, please visit: london.ca/aquatics.

Recreation Programs

All city summer recreation programming previously scheduled for July and August is being cancelled, including summer neighbourhood playground programs and leadership training programs, with the exception of a modified summer day camp program, swim lessons and limited recreation and lane swims.

Registrants' accounts will automatically be credited for future use. To request to have any account credits refunded, please email recreation@london.ca or call 519 661-5575 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Memberships

Term memberships at Community and Seniors' Centres, Seniors Satellites and Storybook Gardens will be extended based on the number of days that these facilities are closed.

To have your membership cancelled and any account credits refunded, please email recreation@london.ca or call 519-661-5575 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sport Amenities

Sports fields, cricket pitches, beach volleyball courts, lawn bowling greens and baseball diamond permits may be issued beginning July 15 at a limited number of outdoor locations and for sports allowed under provincial orders, with appropriate health measures in place.

Rentals & Events

Community and seniors' centres rentals and events for the month of July and August are being cancelled. The City will not be accepting any new rental requests for community and senior's Centres until further notice.