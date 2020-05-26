Ready to offload your spring cleaning? The landfill is now open

If you've been using this time at home to do some spring cleaning and have junk piling up, here's some good news. After closing the gates to the public in March because of COVID-19, the special waste depot and landfill in south London is now open.

"Our waste and recycling teams are working tirelessly to make sure London stays clean and our facilities can continue to operate safely," says Jay Stanford, the city's director of environment, fleet and solid waste.

"We appreciate the patience of Londoners as we adapt to the impacts of COVID-19, and can now reopen these facilities for the public to use."

The W12A Landfill Site at 3502 Manning Drive takes hazardous waste, such as paint, batteries, and bleach, which can't be left curbside. You can also drop off household waste, leaves and brush, recyclables, tires and electronics. A full list of what you can take to the landfill is available on the city's website.

The city's three EnviroDepot locations remain open.

The landfill charges minimum fees, which can be paid by debit or credit only. Physical distancing measures are in place, and visitors are being urged to do their drop-offs as quickly as possible.

The landfill is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on Sundays and statutory holidays.