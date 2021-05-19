Own a small business in London? You can get free, rapid COVID-19 test kits

Local businesses will be able to get free, rapid COVID-19 testing kits starting Thursday.

Small and medium-sized businesses with 150 employees or fewer will be able to get their hands on the self-administered rapid antigen screening kits for asymptomatic employees thanks to a partnership between the London Chamber of Commerce and TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario.

"This is really another tool to help open our economy and keep it open," said Christine Fox, the CEO of TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario.

"We want people to have confidence to return to the workplace. We want people to enthusiastically return to the workplace and the sooner that happens, the more the economy will start to turn over," added Graham Henderson, the CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce.

The test is made so employees can administer it themselves right at the workplace. It takes about 15 minutes to get a result back since it doesn't require a specimen to be shipped to a lab for processing.

In the case of the result coming back positive, employees will have to isolate and go to a local assessment centre, as the test is not meant to replace nasal swab assessments, Henderson said.

The goal of using rapid tests is to identify asymptomatic employees and by that help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace and in the community.

"When we think about [London's] population size, the variety of sectors and industries, the blend of essential workers, office workers in different sectors, the importance of this for a city of our size is key and we are interested in having a recovery that is prosperous for our community," said Fox.

Locally, 100,000 kits are available. They're being offered free of cost through a program between the provincial and federal government.

Businesses can order their kits through StaySafe London and then pick them up at the Chamber of Commerce where they'll be showed a brief training video. Employers will receive a two-week supply of kits, based on twice-a-week screening.

The provincial program runs until the end of August.