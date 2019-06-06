Cassidy opponent says he didn't see smear website, but calls it 'ultimately my responsibility'

A candidate who ran against one of two London councillors targeted by websites linked to Blackridge Strategy co-owner Amir Farahi said in a statement Thursday that an anonymous website that appeared during the campaign criticizing Maureen Cassidy is "ultimately, my responsibility."

Randy Warden lost to incumbent Cassidy in the Ward 5 race.

During the campaign, a website with the domain name maureencassidy.ca appeared. It criticized Cassidy for her affair with then-mayor Matt Brown and for her voting record.

In a statement issued Thursday, Warden said he'd never seen the website that targeted Cassidy. He has told CBC News that while he used Blackridge Strategy during the campaign, he was not aware that negative websites were being created.

His statement also refers to signs that appeared during the campaign pointing to the website.

"I had not seen the website directed at the incumbent, nor the mock-signage, until they were both in the public domain," he says in the statement.

Apologizes to Cassidy

But Warden's statement goes on to say that even though he didn't order the smear website, he bares the blame:

"Having since learned that these efforts were done by either agents or volunteers with my best interest at heart, this happened on my watch and ultimately, my responsibility."

Warden's statement also includes an apology to Cassidy.

"I regret that this matter has distracted attention from those topics truly important to our community," the statement says. "A website detailing the voting record and code of conduct violations of the incumbent has no need for anonymity."

"For these aforementioned shortcomings, respectively, you have my sincere apology."

Blackridge Strategy worked on about a dozen municipal election campaigns in London, Ont. (Blackridge Strategy)

The statement says Warden won't be commenting further.

Warden's comments are the latest in a controversy surrounding the role of Farahi and Blackridge in last fall's municipal election.

A similar smear website, also connected to Farahi in court documents, targeted Ward 10 incumbent Virginia Ridley who lost her seat to Paul Van Meerbergen.

Van Meerbergen has said his contract with Blackridge only included the creation of his campaign website, a Facebook page and some automated phone calls to voters and not what he calls "fake websites."

Both websites were taken down shortly after they appeared during the campaign. In an interview with CTV News after the election, Farahi denied any involvement with them. Then last week, court documents linked his cellphone and credit card to the site's registration.

The documents were part of a disclosure forced by lawyer Susan Toth, who was hired by Ridley and Cassidy.

Jake Skinner and Amir Farahi own Blackridge Strategy. (facebook.com and twitter.com)

Farahi has not responded to repeated calls for comment by CBC News.

Jake Skinner, a Thames Valley District School Board Trustee, is Blackridge's other co-owner. He's failed to respond to multiple calls for comment from CBC News. He also did not attend a school board meeting on Tuesday, as CBC News and other local media outlets waited outside the meeting room to speak with him.

Almost a dozen candidates used Blackridge during the election but since the scandal broke, many have said they will not be using the company again.

