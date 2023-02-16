Q&A: How erosion is changing the shores of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario

The Lake Erie shoreline is susceptible to waves, wind, and ice. The coastal erosion area is also dependent on local weather conditions and patterns.

To learn more about the erosion situation and how it's changing, a team of researchers from the University of Windsor is studying the effects of lake ice on Lake Erie's shores.

Chris Houser is a professor in the School of the Environment at the University of Windsor and is leading the study. He spoke with CBC Afternoon Drive host Allison Devereaux.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

AD: What are you and your team hoping to learn about the Lake Erie shoreline?

CH: We are going to see a considerable change to our shorelines in the future. We are losing our lake ice on a more frequent basis, and we're seeing those winter storms coming through able to generate very large waves. And so what we want to do is better understand how this will impact the shoreline, will that accelerate erosion in some areas, and what can we potentially do to manage that change.

AD: Can you talk about losing lake ice?

CH: So we've had other years in the past where Lake Erie and other Great Lakes have not had much lake ice at all, but we're seeing it more frequently now. And as a result, you have the open water, which means when you have a day with strong winds, you're able to generate strong waves that can now reach the beach. And those waves are not only going to move the sediment, but they're going to generate the currents that then move it along the shore, or offshore, where it is then taken away from the beach and leading to that erosion.

Photographer David Piano captured this image of a rural property in danger of falling into Lake Erie due to ongoing soil erosion. (David Piano/Twitter)

AD: So if we have factors that are contributing to erosion, like waves, wind, and ice, are there other man-made factors that are making things worse?

CH: So what we have along the Great Lakes and particularly along the North Shore of Lake Erie is man-made structures. We've got armouring along the shoreline, we've got groins, we've got jetties, they interrupt the sediment transport. So if you put a rock wall up along the shoreline, it protects that part of the shoreline for a short period of time. But as a result, you are starving the wave, you're starving the current of sediment, and it simply just goes to the next adjacent property where it can find sediment and pick it up. That means that where you have an armoured shoreline, you are or a groin or a jetty, the next area down is going to erode at a very rapid rate, and we're seeing that in a large number of areas across Lake Erie.

LISTEN | University of Windsor Professor Chris Houser joins CBC Afternoon Drive to talk about Lake Erie shoreline erosion:

Afternoon Drive 7:28 Lake Erie Shoreline Erosion Study CBC Afternoon Drive host Allison Devereaux spoke to University of Windsor Professor Dr. Chris Houser about his studies on, how erosion is impacting the shores of Lake Erie and what if anything can be done to combat it..

AD: So those groins, those jetties, those gabions, they're sort of like a pier. It sticks out, it runs perpendicular to the shoreline, and it sort of creates a domino effect, right?

CH: That's exactly it. So the groins and the jetties stop the sediment from moving along the shoreline, starving the next area, as well as the rock walls just simply stop that particular area from eroding, which means that the next area has to be able to supply that sediment. And so you're just simply moving that problem down along the line. You can't just put in one shoreline protection. Once you put in one, that area where sediment is moving, you're going to have to start to armour, so that represents a big issue. Do we armour the whole shoreline, that entire littoral shell, or do we allow some areas to naturally erode, but potentially at an accelerated rate?

AD: And at the end of the day, isn't the lake going to do what it wants to do, no matter what we're doing to try to reinforce things?

CH: It is a very dynamic shoreline, and it's always gone through these periods of storm waves and currents that are being generated, large fluctuations in water levels, but now we're adding in the change in the actual lake ice cover, so we're allowing it to be impacted by these winter storms. So it is going to be a dynamic shoreline. It is going to erode in some areas, it's going to accrete in some other areas, and we have to figure out what we need to do to actually either manage it and allow it to erode and accrete or to actually manage it through some type of armouring structure, but recognizing that it is that domino effect.

AD: So, how does your research play into this?

CH: What we're doing is we've gone back through all the historical shoreline imagery. We're being able to look at how that shoreline has changed in the past under different conditions. And then, through some modelling, is starting to look at how changes in the lake ice, as well as seawater levels and waves, how that sediment will then be redistributed going into the future for various scenarios and being able to monitor and get a better understanding as to what may be the primary drivers and how do we start to manage it.

AD: So, is it accurate to say you're getting some modelling in place?

CH: That is correct, and that modelling will take a little bit of time to get up and going to make sure that we've got it validated so that it's accurate. But we're working towards this and being able to look back at historical data to better understand why we saw historical change and then to be using that to project into the future.

AD: With so much uncertainty around this, is your goal to save these shoreline areas, or is it just to document things as we head into the unknown?

CH: For our perspective from what we're doing, what we're trying to do is just get a better understanding as to how and why that shoreline is going to change into the future, but providing a quality data set that can then be used by coastal managers and to then determine what is the best course of action.