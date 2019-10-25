Province expands access to natural gas for Chippewas of the Thames

The provincial government announced Friday that it's expanding access to natural gas for the community of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Six kilometres of pipeline is already going into the ground and is expected to save the average household $2,500 a year.

"Expanding access to natural gas will help make the community more attractive for job creation and new business growth," said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy in a statement.

The expansion project, which is being installed by Engbridge Gas, will connect about 43 homes, along with a seniors' centre and healing centre, to the new gas line. The pipeline will provide a significant cost-savings when compared to using electricity, propane or oil.

"The average household in the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation will save up to $2,500 per year as a result of this project," said Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton in a statement.

"It's important that our policies help Indigenous nations in my riding prosper. I'm happy to see that happen."

The project was made possible by $1.43 million in funding from the Ontario Natural Gas Expansion Support Program.

Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Chief Jacqueline French says she's glad the community is being recognized.

"Having access to natural gas in our community means that more residents and businesses will have a lower-cost heating fuel that is available to us by turning up a thermostat when the seasons change," she said.

"We appreciate that Indigenous communities are being recognized through the expansion of natural gas in Ontario."

Natural gas is expected to start flowing by the end of 2019.

The province says expanding access to natural gas to more First Nation communities is a top priority.