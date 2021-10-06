Proof of vaccination required for children 12 and up playing indoor sports

Three local health units are tightening up COVID-19 vaccination requirements for recreational facilities used for organized sports, requiring people 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), along with Huron Public Health and Southwestern Public Health, issued a joint announcement Wednesday, saying anyone over 12 years of age who enters an indoor sports or recreational fitness facility to play, coach, officiate or watch a sport must be fully vaccinated.

The new rule will come into effect on Oct. 31.

"Indoor sports increase the risk of spreading COVID-19," said Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health with the MLHU. "We have seen outbreaks in these settings across Ontario, and immunization is the solution if we want sports to continue."

Currently, the province's proof of vaccination system, which took effect last month, exempts youths aged 12 to 18 who are participating in organized sports from the requirement.

Health officials say the decision was made because of "the nature of sport and fitness activities" and how they can contribute to the spread of COVID-19, including close contact, heavy breathing, prolonged exposure and removing masks, among others.

People 12 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The health units will advise owners and operators of recreational and sports facilities about the incoming measures.