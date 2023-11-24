The story of a champion London, Ont., powerlifter has been removed from a months-long exhibit at Museum London amid controversy over her comments about transgender athletes.

Team Canada member April Hutchinson was among more than 70 Londoners taking part in the exhibit, Resilient London: Meet Your Neighbours, which launched in October and runs until May, and details each participant's experience overcoming adversity.

Hutchinson has been a vocal critic of a trans inclusion policy adopted by the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) that said athletes could participate "in their expressed and identified gender identity" at recreational and competitive levels, saying it's unfair to cisgender women.

She shared her story of using powerlifting as a way to overcome alcohol addiction. It was profiled last year in the London Free Press and more recently in Gameday London.

She believes she has been removed from the exhibit because of her stance on trans athletes in sports.

In a statement to CBC News, Museum London's head of marketing and development, Linda O'Connor, said the decision to conclude Hutchinson's participation in the project was made "for reasons we have shared directly with April Hutchinson."

"We have no further comment on this. We take seriously our responsibility to uphold our values, promote inclusion and ensure dignity for our team, our contributors, and our audiences."

Hutchinson became involved with the exhibit last year. When she was removed, Museum London told her it was because her views don't "go along with their gender ideology," she told CBC News.

"I'm highly disappointed and very hurt. My exhibit was me telling the whole world my personal struggle with alcoholism, and how I beat that and I became a Team Canada powerlifter…. It had nothing to do at all with transgenders."

Earlier this month, Hutchinson was given a two-year suspension by the CPU that she said she's appealing.

The governing body has since released a newer policy that includes eligibility rules for transgender or gender-diverse athletes looking to participate at a competitive level.

Hutchinson's activism has led to appearances with right-wing media outlets and personalities, including Piers Morgan, Rebel Media and Tucker Carlson.

Those opposed to trans women competing in female categories argue the retained advantages of having gone through male puberty is unfair. Those in support say inclusion is most important, and that people should be allowed to compete in the gender category they choose.

The issue came to a head over the summer when Anne Andres, a powerlifter who identifies as transgender, won first place and broke a women's powerlifting record at the Western Canadian Powerlifting & Bench Press Championships.

Hutchinson has been highly critical of Andres on social media. In August, she wrote on X that it was "disgusting that my federation condones this. Anne holds every record in HIS category... More worried about being sued by the minority than protecting biological women...SICK."

Appearing on Morgan's show last month, Hutchinson said she had been threatened with suspension by the CPU for her comments about Andres.

Still, she told CBC News those views should not exclude her from the Museum London exhibit.

"I never have incited hate. I have nothing against transgenders at all, it's not to do with that. It's about fairness and sports," Hutchinson said.

Amid the controversy, CPU president Shane Martin announced his resignation last week.

CBC News reached out to CPU for comment, but did not receive a response.