This year's Pottahawk boat party the most subdued in decades, police say

Norfolk County officials say they're pleasantly surprised at the low turnout at the annual boat party that has drawn as many as 10,000 partiers and 2,400 boats to harbours along Lake Erie in past years.

"There were less people there than have been in the last 20 or 30 years," said Jim Millson, the supervisor of bylaw enforcement for Norfolk County.

"There were no more than 200 to 300 boats out there when I was there, and that's usually how many there are just overnight. Ten years ago, there were 2,400 boats."

Those that did come to Pottahawk were aware that they had to maintain distance from others, Millson said.

OPP say they counted about 700 boats throughout the day, with people acting in a "safe, mature, and responsible manner."

"The numbers are extremely down, there's no other way to say it," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk. "All in all, not a bad day. That's all we can ask for, that people get home to their families."

Officers did ticket people for speeding and the Canada Border Services Agency also handed out tickets on the water, Sanchuk said.

Changes because of COVID

Brad Thomson, general manager of the MacDonald Turkey Point Marina. (Keith Burgess/CBC News)

The party typically draws thousands to small harbours such as Turkey Point, where the marina had increased staffing for the weekend, said Brad Thomson, the general manager of the MacDonald Turkey Point Marina.

"The biggest thing is just educating boaters that you have to be safe at Pottahawk," he said. "Be in a circle of 10, social distance and stay in your boat when you come back to the boat ramp."

"I'm glad to see people doing their part as we are all trying to get through the devastating effects of COVID. At least we're outside, and there's no better place to be than on the water."

Boaters such as Amir Meddaoui said they came for the party but were aware of the rules.

"We're keeping it under 10 people. We're with our crew," he said. "It's people we know, a small circle."

"I think everyone has been locked up in their house lately, this is the only place people can get together."