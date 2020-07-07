Positive COVID-19 test? Visit LHSC's new virtual coronavirus clinic

Doctors at the London Health Sciences Centre are opening a virtual clinic for people who have contracted COVID-19.

They're currently asking anyone who has tested positive in recent months to connect with the new medical team to help triage care, and to detect complications of the disease before they reach a critical stage.

The six physicians behind the clinic are also taking referrals from the Middlesex-London Health Unit, hospital emergency rooms, family practitioners and patients discharged from other LHSC departments.

"We ultimately want to connect with anyone in London who has tested positive for COVID-19 as soon as possible after diagnosis," said Dr. Erin Spicer, a general internist at LHSC and one of the creators of the clinic.

"Research is showing that patients with COVID-19 may not seek care until it's too late because the symptoms of low oxygen levels may not be noticeable early in this disease. By the time they do exhibit signs and get help, they can be at a critical stage in the disease."

The medical team will treat patients but also provide them with self-monitoring tools.

Severe cases

If symptoms worsen, access to a hospital bed at LHSC will be streamlined through the virtual clinic.

The physicians say that will mean the person infected with COVID-19 will skip a visit to the ER, decreasing the risk of exposure to health-care providers and other patients.

LHSC is also planning to lend patients who are at risk of hypoxia, a condition where the body is deprived of oxygen, a monitoring device to track oxygen levels.

Respiratory issues are symptoms related to COVID-19, as is loss of smell and taste.