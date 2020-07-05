Police seek assistance after sexual assault along the Thames River

London police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after they say a woman was sexually assaulted along the Thames River Friday evening.

Police say the woman was walking along the bike path between Chelsea Green Park and Watson Park on the south side of the Thames River at around 7:30 p.m. when she was approached and sexually assaulted by a man.

The woman was able to flee the area uninjured and notify police.

The suspect is described by police as a man between the ages of 20 and 30 with a slim build, who's between five foot five inches and five foot six inches tall, with black wavy hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing black shorts, dark sneakers and a shirt around his neck. He may have also been wearing a gold chain.

The Sexual Assault and Child Abuse section are conducting an investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.