Police to use naloxone without risk of criminal investigation

The Ontario government made a regulatory amendment Tuesday that will allow police officers to administer the life-saving medication naloxone without facing a criminal investigation if the patient dies.

The SIU, Ontario's police watchdog, was previously required to investigate any incident where naloxone was administered and the patient was seriously injured or deceased. Officers could previously face criminal charges if the use of the medication was not successful.

"No one should face unfair repercussions just because they are doing their job and trying to save a life," said Sylvia Jones, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services, in a statement.

"This amendment will enable police officers to carry out their duties without fear of facing a criminal investigation, but more importantly, it will also help save countless lives."

Naloxone is used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose for drugs such as fentanyl, oxycodone and heroin.

Chiefs of police will no longer have to notify the SIU when an officer uses naloxone or other emergency first aid and the patient dies or suffers a serious injury.

"When this regulation was written, naloxone was rarely used as a life saving measure," said Rob Jamieson, president of the Ontario Provincial Police Association, in a statement.

"We are very pleased that the government is taking a fair and common sense approach to oversight with this update to the Police Services Act."

The SIU will continue to investigate civilian deaths in other instances where police officers are involved.