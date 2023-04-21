Police investigating after woman discovered with serious injuries later dies

London police are investigating after a woman died at a home in the city's northwest end Thursday afternoon. The woman had sustained serious injuries and passed away shortly after.

Police have detained a person of interest.

At around 4:30 p.m. emergency services were called to the area of Redoak Avenue off Wonderland Road. They found an unresponsive woman with serious injuries when they arrived.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officers later identified and detained a person of interest. This was an isolated incident and there does not seem to be any risk to public safety at this time, police say.

The Major Crime Section is investigating.