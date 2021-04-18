Police investigating after a shooting early Sunday at east London home

London police are investigating after gunshots were fired early Sunday morning at a home in east London.

Police say emergency crews responded to a call at approximately 12:45 a.m. about possible gunshots fired outside of a home at 2000 Wavell Street.

No injuries were reported, police said, and the investigation is in its early stages.

The shooting is being looked into by officers with the London Police's Crime Gun Task Force which was formed last month to address the increased number of gun-related incidents in the city.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).