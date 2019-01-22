Police Services Board looking beyond 'status quo' in hiring next chief

The chair of London's Police Services Board says the search for the city's next chief of police won't be limited to internal candidates.

"It's a $1.5-million investment in our future that will affect 400,000 residents," Mo Salih said Tuesday. "The world is changing and every day, policing becomes more difficult."

His comments come a day after the board, which provides civilian oversight over the police, held a special in-camera meeting to lay out the process for how the new chief will be hired.

Chief John Pare announced Friday he will be leaving the force in June.

Salih said board members decided at the meeting Monday to include both internal and external candidates in their search.

It will also look into hiring a third-party company to assist with the search, Salih said.

"We wanted to try to do things a little bit differently and be innovative," he said. "We've had a great relationship with the leadership and the current organization is phenomenal. I'm hoping to see applicants internally apply and I encourage them to do that because I think there's great potential there as well."

Salih did say the board is interested in hiring a "non status quo" candidate.

"We're looking for someone who's willing to adapt, who's willing to address the needs of the community in today's reality," he said.

With Pare expected to leave at the end of June, Salih admitted the board has a lot to do in a short amount of time. He didn't rule out letting one of the force's two deputy chiefs serve on an interim basis if Pare's replacement isn't hired by the time he leaves on June 28.