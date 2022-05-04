Police charge 18-year-old GTA man in killing of London nurse Lynda Marques

An 18-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing last September of London nurse Lynda Marques, 30.

Marques was shot on Sept. 10, 2021, at about 7:50 p.m. as she arrived at her home on Wateroak Drive in London's Fox Hollow neighbourhood.

Police had earlier released photos from a surveillance camera in the home that show two men in dark clothing carrying handguns and appearing to approach Marques' home. A black Jetta can be seen on the street behind them.

The Jetta was found abandoned on Meadowlily Road South near Commissioners Road East on September 15. Investigators have determined that it was stolen from Scarborough on September 5.

London police are holding an 11 a.m. news conference on Wednesday where they are expected to release more details about the case. A news release issued Wednesday did not name the man now charged.