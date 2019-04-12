Windsor man charged in attempted carjacking in London

A Windsor man has been charged after an attempted carjacking Monday in east London.

Police said the 25-year-old man first threatened to stab a homeowner on Hillcrest Avenue, off Huron Street, after setting off a car alarm.

When the homeowner discovered the man in his backyard by the shed, the accused fled on foot.

About an hour later, at approximately 6:50 a.m., police say a woman was in her driveway on Kaladar Drive when she was approached by the same man. Police said the man grabbed her wrist and demanded the keys to her car.

The woman told police she saw a knife in the man's hand and screamed for help, causing the man to flee.

London police arrested a man in a nearby with the help of the canine unit. He's been charged with the following offences:

Armed robbery

Uttering threats/death or bodily harm

The accused was also wanted in relation to a Canada-wide parole warrant at the time of his arrest.

He appeared in a London court on Tuesday.