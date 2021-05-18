Police appeal to public in ongoing Grant Edward Norton homicide investigation

London police are hoping the public can provide information about individuals seen near an abandoned vehicle they believe is connected to the murder of 59-year-old Grant Edward Norton.

Norton was reported missing to the Waterloo Regional Police Service by a family member on July 12, 2020. His body was discovered in a wooded area near Adelaide and Ada Streets in east London a week later.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing case.

As members of the Major Crime Section continue to investigate the homicide, investigators have released surveillance images of a black Audi that belonged to Norton, along with two people near the vehicle.

Police are asking the public for any information regarding the individuals and black Audi sedan with Ontario licence plates CDYD853 pictured. (London Police Service)

Police say they have determined that the four-door sedan was abandoned on Oliver Street in the early morning hours of July 6, 2020. Oliver Street is a short distance from where Norton's remains were found.

Police believe the individuals seen in the images are involved in the homicide. The vehicle had Ontario licence plates CDYD 853.

"Detectives interviewed dozens of witnesses and have combed through hours of surveillance video from a number of sources in the area," said London Police Detective Sergeant Sean Travis in a statement.

"We are releasing images from that video now to encourage anyone with information about the people or the vehicle in the images to contact police."

Anyone with information is being asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).