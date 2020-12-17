Plot twist: London's indie book stores are thriving during the pandemic

In the midst of a global pandemic, Londoners have been escaping the scary and uncertain times by diving into the pages of their favourite books.

Those who own and run the city's independent book stores say people have been turning to reading to pass the time.

"When we were in lockdown for a couple of months, it was a little worrying, but we have a really steady clientele and they all came back," said Britta Homm, who owns The Book Addict on Springbank Drive.

"A lot of people are really grateful that we're open. So many people have told me, 'Oh, I missed you so much.'"

Many have been coming in looking to get back into reading after years away, along with existing customers.

"People can't go anywhere during the pandemic, so they're slipping into the world of books, so it's really worked out well for us," Homm said.

The independent book store business has not slowed down despite the pandemic, owners say. (Kate Dubinski/CBC News)

"It's nice to hear people say, 'I haven't read for so long, I haven't had time, and now I'm reading again.'"

Oxford Bookstore, a London staple since 1948, a lot of the pandemic success because it installed software that allows customers to make purchases online.

"We were really scared at the beginning, thinking this might be it for us when everything was shutting down. As it turned out, since we were able to do online business and do curbside pickups and deliveries, we ended up being quite busy," said co-owner Hilary Thomas.

"People were looking for books online and they found us," she said. "I think particularly during the lockdown, lots of people were looking for things to do, that they could do inside, and books were obviously a good option. We seem to be getting a lot of orders all along."

At Attic Books on Dundas Street, the business of buying books and appraising rare and antique books has slowed to a trickle, but online business is booming, said owner Marvin Post.

"The online part of our business has been rocking," he said.

Book care packages popular

Early on in the pandemic, staff also came up with the idea of delivering books within London, which has been popular, as have book care packages, where customers can purchase five books of a particular genre for $25, including delivery.

Britta Homm and her niece, Rachel, run The Book Addict in London, Ont. (Kate Dubinski/CBC News) "You specify what you want, whether it's romance or Canadian fiction or mystery, and we'll get it to you within London," Post said.

The business has survived construction seasons and recessions, so has learned to pivot quickly, he added.

Snowbirds who would usually go south for the season are instead stocking up on books to get them through London's cold winter, said Homm.

Bookstores, as other shops, had to adapt. Homm installed shields around her cash register, and everyone in the store wears a mask. Only five people were allowed in the store at a time.

And a push to buy local has also been felt, Thomas said. "People are coming and saying they're trying to shop local. The push has been really translating into action."