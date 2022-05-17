Police are investigating after a group of youngsters out for a morning play session happened upon slides, swings and other equipment covered in anti-Semitic symbols and other offensive graffiti in a northeast park in London, Ont., on Tuesday.

The graffiti, which included the N-word and swastikas, was found at Stephens Farm Park, just off Sunningdale Road east of Adelaide Street north, by children from Adventures in the Woods, an independent day school.

"We had spent all morning in the woods and then we decided to go to the park, and as soon as we got there, the kids gasped and asked, 'What happened to the park?'" said Alyssa Watson, the early childhood educator who was with the children just before noon. "We had a little talk about how sometimes, there are words that people use that are very harmful to different groups and the kids came up with the idea of cleaning it up.

"They chose to start cleaning it up and we made sure we got rid of the harmful words. It was quite a mess with words and symbols as well."

The kids used spray bottles and wipes to clean away the graffiti, which had been written in non-permanent chalk paint.

"We saw the N-word and quite a few swastikas all around," said Watson. "One of our older kids recognized that as a hateful symbol and was quite upset about it because he has learned a little bit about the world wars and stuff that happened in the past related to that."

Cameron Smith, 6, sprays down the slide that was covered in racist graffiti. (Supplied by Jennifer Benoit)

Police Chief Steve Williams has condemned the hateful words and symbols.

"We are disheartened to learn of this reprehensible incident, particularly given the symbolism behind the hateful images and words depicted, and the fact it involved children's playground equipment," said Williams.

"We would like to thank members of the community who brought this to our attention. The London Police Service condemns all acts of hatred and violence toward any individuals or groups in our community. We will continue to thoroughly investigate all incidents of this nature and apply charges as appropriate."

Teaching opportunity

For Watson and another teacher, who spend most days outdoors with the children as part of the Adventures in the Woods school program, the morning's lesson in hateful language and cleanup was bittersweet.

Olivia Smith, 5, works to get a swing clean at the London park vandalized on Tuesday morning. (Supplied by Jennifer Benoit)

"I'm really glad that we could have that opportunity to teach something about it and that they [the children] came up with it on their own that we need to be kind to other people and need to clean up," Watson said.

Jennifer Benoit, owner of the "forest" school, said she's proud her young students did their part.

"I gave them all a hug and told them I'm so proud of them, and they were glowing," she said. "We take them out every day to clean up garbage and teach them it's not good for the environment, so they know that cleaning up is important."

In the afternoon, the children returned and drew hearts in chalk on the playground asphalt.

Anyone with information about who left the graffiti is asked to call police.