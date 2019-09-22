Pilot, passenger rescued after plane flips over on Lake Huron

Two people had to be rescued from Lake Huron after a small plane crash on Saturday.

OPP say there were called with reports of a plane in the water near Port Franks just after 2 p.m.

Police say the Ultralight pontoon aircraft had flipped over onto its roof during a failed attempt to land on the water.

Nearby vessels were able to rescue the pilot and passenger and take them to shore. No one was injured.

Lambton OPP are continuing to investigate.