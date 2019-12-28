Skip to Main Content
OPP investigating theft of 130 pigs from a farm in South West Oxford Township
Each pig weighed 300 pounds and OPP is asking the public for help

Between November 9 and November 29, police determined that "unknown" people attended a farm in South West Oxford Township and stole about 130 six-month old pigs. (Submitted by Stacey Ash )

One hundred and thirty pigs have been stolen from a farm in South West Oxford Township, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Between November 9 and November 29, OPP determined that "unknown" people attended the farm and stole about 130 six-month old pigs. 

Each pig weighed about 300 pounds. 

The farmer reported the theft on December 26. 

The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact police. 

