OPP investigating theft of 130 pigs from a farm in South West Oxford Township
One hundred and thirty pigs have been stolen from a farm in South West Oxford Township, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Each pig weighed 300 pounds and OPP is asking the public for help
One hundred and thirty pigs have been stolen from a farm in South West Oxford Township, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Between November 9 and November 29, OPP determined that "unknown" people attended the farm and stole about 130 six-month old pigs.
Each pig weighed about 300 pounds.
The farmer reported the theft on December 26.
The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact police.