Western researcher studies the distinctive southwestern Ontario accent

Most of us are quick to detect the distinctive accents of people from other regions, but did you know that residents of southwestern Ontario have their own unique dialect?

Michael Iannozzi, a PhD student at Western University in London, is studying our accent and says it's made up of "different things we borrow from different places."

Appearing on the CBC Radio program London Morning, Iannozzi said the way we speak is heavily influenced by immigration. Many of the early immigrants to the area were from Scotland and Ireland, and Iannozzi says that likely had an early influence on the accent of southwestern Ontario.

"Whereas if you go towards Kingston and that area, that was more of a British accent, so there could be differences there."

Local lingo

Iannozzi recalls, when he was doing undergraduate work at the University of Toronto, people often commented on the way he pronounced the phrase "I can't".

"It sounded to them like I said 'I can', because they were expecting to hear "I cant" (with more of a pronounced 't'). That was something I didn't notice about myself, or about the people from where I come from, until I was elsewhere."

Western University linguistics PhD candidate, Michael Iannozzi tells London Morning about the unique characteristics of the southwestern Ontario dialect. 7:58

Iannozzi says another southwestern Ontario trait is the pronunciation of the word 'across'. He says many people pronounce it "acrosst", as though it had a 't' at the end.

Iannozzi says the way place names are pronounced tends to tell others where you are from.

As example, Iannozzi says, is Toronto.

If you pronounce Toronto distinctly, as in Toh-RON-toe, Torontonians will say "Oh, they're not from here" because they tend to slur the word, according to the researcher.

"I remember I got caught out once saying 'Saskatchewhan" and someone said 'no, no'". They then explained to him that the authentic provincial pronunciation was more of rushed "Saskatchewin".

'Not from Toronto' identity

Iannozzi says accents are never permanent. They're always changing. And one of the things he's trying to prove in his research is that there's a push in the London area toward sounding like we're not from Toronto.

"My hypothesis is we're no longer trying to say 'I'm not American'. We're trying to say 'I'm smaller town. I'm not from Toronto. I have a different accent, and I'm a different identity.' And one of the ways of showing that is through having a different accent."

The PhD student is hoping to interview more people in the region this summer to discover more about the southwestern Ontario accent.

What Londoners say about the southwestern Ontario accent: