Petrolia teen serves up big plans for a sports complex

A Petrolia, Ont. teen has such a passion for tennis that he's hoping to build a new multi-sports facility in the town.

A few years ago, Matt Mueller, 17, raised $25,000 to resurface tennis courts in the town of about 6,000 people. His fundraising efforts were completed with a $6,000 donation from tennis great Milos Raonic.

"When I started into the game, there wasn't really a spot for me to play in my hometown and I wanted a spot to play for me and many others," said Mueller, "That sparked the whole thing."

Fast forward to today and Mueller has his sights set on building a multi-million-dollar complex called the Lambton Active People Place (LAPP).

"It isn't just a tennis facility, it's a multi-sport complex," said Mueller.

The all-season facility will boast tennis courts that double as pickleball courts, a wheelchair accessible track, long jump and high jump pits, batting cages, a golf simulator and a club house.

Mueller says the plans are still in development. One proposal is pegged at about $2.2 million, while a dream facility would run over $4 million.

The LAPP committee is made up of two engineers, a surveyor, a lawyer, the head coach for the World Junior Canada track and field team, tennis enthusiasts, a retired teacher and local business representatives.

Mueller also has the support of Tennis Canada. "I've been working a lot with Anita Comella of Tennis Canada and they've all been super supportive," he said. "They've been just awesome throughout the whole thing. It's super cool."

Mueller is going into Grade 12 and plans to balance his fundraising efforts with his classes.

"Time management, I've learned, even in high school, my life's pretty busy, so I just have to find and make time," he said.

The Sarnia Community Foundation has also teamed up with the project and will issue tax receipts for donations. For more information, you can visit the LAPP Facebook page.