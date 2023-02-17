Petrolia daycare owner charged after toddler almost drowns in pool

A 50-year-old woman who ran a home daycare in Petrolia has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm almost one month after a toddler fell into a backyard pool and almost died.

20-month-old Waylon Saunders was found in the pool on Jan. 24. He was taken to London hospital for treatment, where doctors weren't sure if he could survive.

On Thursday, Lambton OPP say they charged a 50-year-old Petrolia woman in the incident.

"This situation is going to be with us forever, it's forever scarred us," said Gillian Burnett, Saunders' mom, who expressed relief that a charge was laid.

Lambton County municipal inspectors cited several deficiencies at the home, including a fence around the pool that was too low and a rear gate that didn't have a lock and didn't always close.