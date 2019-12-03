Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lambton Shores
CBC News ·
A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening in Lambton Shores.

Ontario Provincial Police and emergency services responded to West Ipperwash Road around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 2. 

The roadway was closed between Indian Line and Middle Road for several hours for the investigation.

