Paul Woods suing LHSC for $2.5 million, claiming wrongful dismissal
Lawsuit cites emails that say board chair Amy Walby was notified about his travel to U.S.
Paul Woods, who was fired on Monday as CEO of London Health Sciences Centre, has filed a $2.5 million lawsuit against LHSC, claiming he was fired in bad faith.
The lawsuit is claming $1 million in damages plus $1.4 million, the outstanding compensation on his contract through to January 2023. The claim is asking LHSC for $100,000, claiming LHSC breached sections of the Ontario Human Rights Code.
The statement includes allegations not yet proven in court and it's not clear yet whether LHSC has filed a statement of claim.
Woods was fired after it was revealed he travelled to the United States five times since March despite the federal government's recommendation against non-essential travel as Ontario battles the COVID-19 pandemic.
More to come
