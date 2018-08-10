Paul Woods suing LHSC for $2.5 million, claiming wrongful dismissal

Paul Woods, who was fired on Monday as CEO of London Health Sciences Centre, has filed a $2.5 million lawsuit against LHSC, claiming he was fired in bad faith.

The lawsuit is claming $1 million in damages plus $1.4 million, the outstanding compensation on his contract through to January 2023. The claim is asking LHSC for $100,000, claiming LHSC breached sections of the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The statement includes allegations not yet proven in court and it's not clear yet whether LHSC has filed a statement of claim.

Woods was fired after it was revealed he travelled to the United States five times since March despite the federal government's recommendation against non-essential travel as Ontario battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come