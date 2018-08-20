Patients treated at 4 health clinics told to consider blood tests after MLHU inspection

The failure of four London clinics to properly sterilize instruments may mean that some patients should talk to their doctors about the need for testing for blood-bourne illnesses, including HIV and hepatitis B and C, the local health unit says.

Although no infections have been tied to what's being called a lapse in protocol, the Middlesex-London Health Unit says patients who received wound care at any of four London ParaMed Flex Clinics in the last 10 years may want to speak to their doctor about a possible need for blood testing.

MLHU associate medical officer Doctor Alex Summers says the warning was issued after an MLHU inspection was prompted by patient complaints about a lack of general cleanliness at the clinics, including dirty floors and walls.

Summers said inspectors found that probes used in treating and dressing wounds were being re-used without sterilization or high-level disinfection between patients.

"They were being cleaned, but they were not being sterilized appropriately," said Summers. "This is why we're concerned about the potential transmission of blood-borne infection between patients."

Ten year period

MLHU is advising anyone who received wound care at ParaMed Flex Clinics between 2008 and July 27, 2018, may be at risk for having acquired a blood-bourne infection.

MLHU says the lapse in practice has now been addressed and that the risk of infection is "very low."

"But the risk still exists so we want to make sure that we're notifying the public," he said.

ParaMed will advise all current and former patients about the risk by mail, starting today.

Patients seeking more information call call ParaMed at 1-888-746-5511.

"ParaMed has taken appropriate steps to protect patients going forward," he said.

ParaMed operates four clinics in London:

124 Barker Street.

148 Fullarton Street (Talbot Centre).

785 Wonderland Road South (Westmount Mall).

1340 Huron Street (Kensington Village Long-Term Care Home).

MLHU has more information on its website here.