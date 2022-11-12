Pair wanted in Windsor now charged in London homicide of former Helix guitar player

A man and woman from London, Ont. have been charged in connection with the death of former Helix guitar player Daniel Fawcett.

Investigators with the London Police Service (LPS) said Friday they had arrested Craig Allan, 48 and Allana Lebars, 40 after a week-long investigation into the alleged homicide.

Fawcett was found unresponsive in London's Gibbons Park in the early hours of Nov. 6 and was later pronounced dead. Police have not said how he died or if a weapon was used.

Allan is charged with second degree murder, while Lebars is accused of manslaughter. The pair are being kept in custody, police said, until their next court date which was unknown at the time of publication.

Daniel Fawcett was found deceased in Gibbons Park in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 6. (Dan Fawcett/Facebook)

Both of the accused were on the radar of the Windsor Police Service after they were identified as suspects in a rash of debit card thefts from gym locker rooms.

Investigators in that city issued warrants for their arrest on Oct. 26, charging Allan with three counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, and two counts of use credit card obtained by offence.

Lebars was facing charges of six counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of fraud under $5,000, and three counts of use credit card obtained by an offence.

'Best guitarist'

Fawcett was a well-known figure in the music scene, especially in London where he was living when he was killed. He played with the hard rock band Helix from 2002 to 2004 and was recently part of an Elvis Presley tribute band called Tim 'E' and the Yes Men.

Tim Hendry, the lead singer in the tribute band, said Fawcett had fallen on hard times recently but that he had gigs lined up and was feeling optimistic.

"The only thing that mattered to him was his daughter, and music," said Hendry. Fawcett had one daughter, as well as his siblings.