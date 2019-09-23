Ornge suspends service to London's University Hospital due to safety concerns

Ornge air ambulance has suspended service to London's University Hospital because of safety concerns about its helicopter landing space.

Ornge says patients who need to go to University Hospital are now being flown to London International Airport and then driven by ambulance the rest of the way.

The non-profit agency that provides medical air transportation for critically ill patients in the province says it informed the London Health Science Centre on Sept. 12 that service had been suspended.

In a statement to CBC News, Ornge said the decision followed an aviation safety concern raised internally "with respect to obstacle clearance in the vicinity of the helipad and along the published departure routes."

Ornge says it takes such concerns seriously and made the decision in the interest of patient and crew safety.

The agency says it is in the process of gathering further information and intends to meet with hospital officials to discuss next steps.