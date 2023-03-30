Orange jerseys mark truth and reconciliation pledge for this St. Thomas hockey team

A hockey team in St. Thomas has swapped out their green jerseys for a new look: bright orange.

For players on the St. Thomas Minor Hockey Association (STMHA)'s U11 AA Junior Stars, the change is about more than colour. It comes with responsibility.

They're one of 750 minor hockey teams across Canada to join the Orange Jersey Project, taking steps toward educating the community about residential schools and promoting truth and reconciliation.

"Learning about it means a lot to me and my family," said player Ken Carnahan, whose mother is a member of Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation.

"I think it's really good that they are also knowing too, instead of just us," he said.

Ken Carnahan was named honorary team captain after his hockey team got their orange jerseys. (Michelle Both/CBC)

Ken was excited to be named honorary team captain by his coaches last month, now sporting a "C" on his new jersey. The 10-year-old has been playing hockey since he was three, he said.

The jerseys are marked with the number 87 to signify the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action 87, to provide public education on Aboriginal athletes in history. The initiative was launched by the Orange Shirt Society.

"I think it all comes down to what we do now. So we need to learn about it and know about it, so this doesn't happen ever again," Ken said.

St. Thomas hockey team wears orange jerseys for truth and reconciliation Duration 0:30 This hockey team joined the Orange Jersey Project to educate on the history of residential schools.

Coaches surprised the team with new orange jerseys in January — and the team has stepped up to the challenge to learn more about residential schools. They've had conversations, and done educational modules online about Indigenous history and residential schools as part of the project, he said.

Orange jerseys start conversations on and off the ice

"If they're going to be talking about something in the dressing room, let's take that time to educate them," said Dave Humphreys, trainer for the STMHA U11 AA Junior Stars.

Coaching staff have been proud of the team's depth of knowledge, he said. When they are out on the ice wearing the orange jerseys, people ask questions — and that starts a conversation and a chance to educate.

Dave Humphreys is the team trainer for the St. Thomas Minor Hockey Association U11 AA Junior Stars. (Michelle Both/CBC)

"We're trying to make great hockey players, but more importantly, I think we need to make great people because hockey is going to come and go, but it's the people who are going to graduate out of our program and out of our system who will really make us proud," he said.

'I have great hope for our future with these kids'

The experience has been "incredibly moving" for Sarah Carnahan, Ken's mom.

"It was just wonderful to see that the youth in our community, and my son in particular, being part of this project and just starting that conversation about the truth of residential schools and how we can move forward to reconciliation," said Sarah, a member of Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation near Ottawa.

Sarah and Tom Carnahan's son Ken is the honorary captain on St. Thomas' U11 AA Junior Stars hockey team. Sarah is a member of Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation. (Michelle Both/CBC)

The team wore their jerseys at a game in February against the London Junior Knights U11 AA team in St. Thomas, along with practices. They plan to wear the jerseys at their final game this Friday.

"It's just wonderful to see that the culture and our heritage is being represented and and shared with our community," she said. "It made me really proud to be part of this team."

"I have great hope for our future with these kids."