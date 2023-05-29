OPP officer, school bus driver dead following crash near Woodstock, Ont.

An officer with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the driver of a school bus died after their vehicles collided north of Woodstock, Monday morning.

Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau, 35, of the OPP's Huron-Perth Community Street Crime Unit was travelling in an unmarked cruiser when his vehicle and a school bus collided shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 59 and Oxford County Road 33 in East Zorra-Tavistock Township, police said.

"Tragically, both drivers died as a result of their injuries. There were no students on the bus and no passengers in either vehicle," provincial police said in a statement released to the media.

Police said they will not be releasing the identity of the school bus driver out of respect for the family. CBC News has learned the driver of the bus worked for Langs Bus Lines Limited.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of both drivers involved in the collision this morning," said Kevin Langs, the vice president of the bus company.

Tourangeau is the sixth Ontario police officer to die in what's been a tragic year for law enforcement agencies in the province.

Officers Vicki Lynn Wilson, Andrew Hong, Morgan Russell, Devon Northrup and Grzegorz Pierzchala — all of whom died in uniform this year — were recognized and honoured at the Ontario Police Memorial Foundation's ceremony of remembrance earlier this month.

"We're all very sad, it's always very tragic to lose a police officer in the line of duty and we're also sad for the family of the civilian that has died in this tragedy as well," said Scott Mills, a spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police Association.

"There have been more [line of duty deaths] this year than in years past, and we hope it stops," Mills added. "The pain and the trauma that goes along with this for our families and our members, it never goes away."

Mills couldn't confirm how many years Tourangeau had been with the OPP, but said he was highly respected by his peers.

Mills described Tourangeau as a "very dedicated family man," but did not give any further information, citing that Tourangeau's family has requested privacy at this time.

Changes coming to intersection

Police have closed Highway 59 and Oxford Road 33 following a collison that left an officer and school bus driver dead on May 29, 2023. (Isha Bhargava/CBC)

The intersection of Highway 59 and Oxford Road 33 has been a concern for the local community as traffic volume has increased in the last number of years. Both roads have speed limits of 80 km/h, with stop signs only for east and westbound drivers on Oxford Road 33.

"That intersection's been a known issue for quite some time," said Mark Jaycock, co-owner of Willow Lake Campground and RV Park on Highway 59.

"All the time we've lived here it's been an issue as Highway 59 has no stop signs. So crossing (Oxford Road) 33, sometimes people go through those stop signs and get hit by those on (Highway) 59."

According to Phil Schaefer, the Mayor of East Zorra-Tavistock Township, the intersection is set to become an all-way stop in the coming weeks.

"It's a very sad day in the Township, I'll tell you that," said Schaefer. "History indicated that something needed to be done there. So council approved it in January to improve the intersection."

The updates to the intersection next month will include stop signs for drivers on Highway 59, speed limit reductions to 60 km/h approaching the intersection, rumble strips, and flashing red lights above the intersection.

Highway 59 was closed from Oxford Road 17 to Braemar Sideroad, and Oxford Road 33 was closed from 11th Line to 13th line while police investigated the collision. The roadways have since reopened.

OPP said the London Police Service will be assisting with the investigation.