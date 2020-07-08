Police identify man killed in crash north of London

Provincial police have identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle collision on Medway Road in Middlesex Centre early Sunday morning.

An eastbound vehicle crossed the centre line at around 7:40 a.m., left the road, entered the north ditch and struck a hydro pole, police said.

The two adult occupants of the vehicle were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified by police as 60-year-old Ronald Jaques of London.

The female passenger remains in hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation team continue to probe the mishap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.