A sign of spring? It's 'half-load' season on county roads

Provincial police in Elgin and Middlesex Counties are enforcing weight restrictions for commercial vehicles on rural roads. Trucks that leave the major highways are not allowed to carry more than 5 tonnes per axle during, what the OPP calls, the 'half load season'.

"We're trying to avoid damage to the roadways and one of the contributors to damaging the roadways during this particular season is overweight commercial motor vehicles," said OPP Const. Chad Murray.

The targeted enforcement will take place until the end of April.

Officers alone can't ensure trucks are carrying the appropriate load, said Murray.

"We work in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO) and the OPP's Highway Safety Division where trained officers can help with enforcement."

A sign of spring?

Half load restrictions are put in place during the spring thaw to protect county roads from sustaining permanent damage from the heavy loads of commercial motor vehicles, according to an OPP news release. Passenger vehicles are exempt from this restriction.

Signs are posted on all roads where restrictions exist. Commercial drivers are being urged to plan their travel routes ahead of time to ensure they don't get pulled over.