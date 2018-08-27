Ontario 'detectives' use online mapping tool to solve wildlife cold cases

The gruesome details of some of the killings could leave you lying awake at night.

There's the white-tailed deer that was illegally shot and killed using a crossbow, dragged across a cemetery and disposed of in London two years ago.

And the two bull moose that were gunned down last year and left to rot on the side of the road, southwest of Manitouwadge in northern Ontario.

Ron Arnold is a conservation officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. (submitted)

Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are still trying to solve these criminal cases.

A newly adapted online tool has mapped out more than 30 wildlife cold cases across Ontario — from illegal hunting animals to dumping waste. The victims range from a school of fish to a pair of elk.

Officer Ron Arnold said there are a lot more unpublicized open files.

"They can be difficult to solve because they happen in remote locations or right there in the city … where there are very few eye witnesses or happen overnight," he said, noting that many of the officers are just the detectives, on a mission to solve these mysteries.

Ministry 'detectives'

Arnold said conservation officers are just like detectives.

"It's very complex investigative techniques that we utilize much the same in policing," he said.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry created a mapping tool that shows wildlife cold cases across Ontario. (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry)

Officers are fully equipped with a forensics and photography kits. They even have the help of a mass wildlife DNA database based in Peterborough.

"We can determine what species it may have been based on blood or meat," said Arnold.

"We can even link [the DNA] up or match it up to something that might be in someone's freezer at home — if they're telling us one story, we can determine another."

Arnold said a canine unit that has five trained dogs helps with finding gun powder and firearms, and tracking blood and footprint trails.

A conservation officer will then put together a case and present it to the court to determine the penalty for the crime. Arnold said some of the repercussions include up to $25,000 in fines or even jail time for up to a year.

"Many different situations can leave you lying awake at night, but you know what, that's what drives conservation officers to wake up every day and get at and make sure we're out there protecting Ontario's natural resources for the future," he added.

The cold case online tool has also helped with some of the investigations, including the public and media attention it's received, Arnold said.