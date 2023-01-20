Ontario to pay tuition for nurses, paramedics who will work in underserved areas

Premier Doug Ford has announced his government will expand a grant program for nurses and other health care professionals that encourages to stay in Ontario after graduation to care for people in under-served communities.

At a news conference in London, Ont. Friday, Ford said that the Learn and Stay program, which started with 1,500 students last year, will expanded to accommodate 2,500 students.

The program, which Ford called a "real win-win", will also be opened up to other healthcare professionals, including paramedics and medical lab techs.

"We're providing students with opportunities for great education and a rewarding career, and we're increasing the number of health care workers in under-served communities, so that Ontarians in every corner of the province get the quality of care they need closer to home," Ford said.

Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced Jan. 20, 2023 that nurses and paramedics who agree to work in underserviced will have tuition paid. (Kate Dubinski / CBC News)

Under the program students can apply for "full, up-front funding" at selected colleges and universities. It includes the cost of tuition, books and other supplies.

The program will be offered through a practical nursing program in London, a paramedic program in Sudbury, and a medical laboratory program in Windsor.

Ford said the government is working hand-in-hand with colleges, universities and healthcare providers to make it faster and more convenient to connect to care.