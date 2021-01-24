Ontario long-term care home identifies teen staff member who died of COVID-19

A male teenager who died of COVID-19 has been identified by the long-term care home near London, Ont., where he worked as Yassin Dabeh.

"We extend our deep sympathies to the family and friends of Yassin Dabeh," Mary Raithby, CEO of APANS Health Services, the parent company of Middlesex Terrace in Delware, said in a statement.

"Out of respect for their loss, we are declining to make any comments at this time."

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has not confirmed Dabeh's workplace or age. However, in an interview with CBC News on Saturday, Dr. Alex Summers, the health unit's associate medical officer of health, said the teen is the youngest person in the region diagnosed with the virus to die.

"It's certainly a very sad day and a reminder of how the impact of this pandemic can be felt," he said.

Summers said the diagnosis came within the last four weeks, and Dabeh's infectious period had actually ended. An investigation into his death is underway he said.

Summers could not say whether the teen had underlying health conditions.

He did say, however, that Dabeh was not working at the home when he was infectious.