Opening ceremony kicks off 2018 Ontario Summer Games
The games run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5 in London
Under a clear August sky, a stadium full of athletes, fans and family members kicked off the opening of the 2018 Ontario Summer Games Thursday night.
The opening ceremony, held at Western University's TD Stadium, marks the start of four days of friendly competition between provincially ranked young athletes between ages 12 and 18.
The ceremony began with a parade of athletes, organized by the 21 sports they will compete in.
Pachi, the Ontario Summer Games Mascot, warming up the crowd. <a href="https://t.co/824IjZ5irV">pic.twitter.com/824IjZ5irV</a>—@PaulaDuhatschek
Pachi, the Ontario Summer Games mascot, was there to energize the crowd. His red, green and blue quills symbolize "inspiration, opportunity and community," according to the Ontario Summer Games.
Over 1,000 volunteers were tapped to help with the four-day event. Recruitment began in February and organizers say there was a huge response from Londoners.
London graffiti artist Brad Biederman was tasked with summing up the event through art. His graffiti piece features small symbols of the sports featured at the games.
All sporting events are free to attend and will take place at venues across the city.
Inside TD Stadium: The athletes’ parade <a href="https://t.co/D5hEuNQBAm">pic.twitter.com/D5hEuNQBAm</a>—@PaulaDuhatschek