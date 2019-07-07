OPP searches for man missing in the Grotto in Bruce Peninsula National Park

Ontario Provincial Police are searching an area of Bruce Peninsula National Park known as the Grotto for a young man who disappeared in a pool of water there on Saturday.

Police were called to the area at 4:17pm for a man in distress.

In a news release, Grey Bruce OPP said the Grotto, a scenic cave popular with tourists, is closed until further notice as the search continues. The park is near Tobermory, Ont., about 300 km northwest of Toronto.

Police said the man, 24, jumped into the water with a friend, surfaced and immediately showed signs of distress. He went under again and failed to resurface.

OPP officers, the Canadian Coast Guard and staff at Bruce Peninsula National Park searched the water and the shoreline but failed to find the man on Saturday.

The OPP's marine unit and underwater search and recovery unit are helping with the search.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where the person may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.