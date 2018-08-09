Ford government to face human rights challenge over changes to sex-ed

Human rights lawyers have announced a legal challenge of the Progressive Conservatives' plans for the sex-ed curriculum in Ontario.

At a press conference at Queen's Park Thursday morning, lawyers said they will use a section of the Ontario Human Rights Code which provides protection from discrimination in services.

"We'll be challenging it under gender expression, identification, sexual orientation, and gender," said Marcus McCann, one of the human rights lawyers involved in the case.

The Ford government has stated that it will scrap the current curriculum and return to using the 1998 sex-ed program when school resumes in September.

It is a temporary measure as the government said it wants to develop a new curriculum.

Critics say the 1998 curriculum is out-of-date and incomplete.

"We're loathe to see the curriculum be retracted," said Sylvie Liard, a mother of three, one of whom is a gender non-conforming child.

"It comes down to erasure," said Liard. "All of a sudden, a topic that was liberally spoken about, where everyone is included. We have books, we have examples. We're living this to all of a sudden we're silencing it."

Papers will be filed with the Human Rights Tribunal within the next seven days, along with a request to expedite the process.

"We think the jurisprudence before the tribunal going back now almost 20 years requires anyone who provides services to the public, and especially the government, to do so in a way that is non-discriminatory," said McCann.