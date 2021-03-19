An Ontario man says he feels like he's grieving again after his pickup truck containing the ashes his parents was stolen.

Ed Ligocki was in the process of moving from Timmins, Ont. to London on March 8, and had left the truck with the two white angel-shaped urns containing the ashes of his mother and father in the parking lot of his new apartment building.

Ligocki says the movers were unloading his possessions until late at night and couldn't finish the job.

Ligocki, who had his leg amputated and uses a wheelchair, couldn't empty the truck on his own and requested that the box containing the urns be moved for him the following day.

The truck was likely stolen that night, police say, from the Picton Street parking lot in London's downtown.

"I'm beside myself," Ligocki told CBC News. "It's like I'm losing my mother and father a second time."

Ligocki only learned Friday that the urns never made it into his new home and that his truck had been stolen. He had been in hospital since moving day, and received a call from London Police this morning that confirmed the theft.

Ligocki's parents ashes remain in two matching white, angel-shaped urns. (Ed Ligocki)

Truck involved in hit-and-run

London Police however, have been looking for the black 2018 Nissan Titan for more than a week. On March 11, they say it was involved in a hit-and-run.

They're urging anyone with information to come forward. The truck has black rims, black handles, a tonneau cover that stretches over the bed of the truck and a black bug deflector. The plates are AZ81 293.

Ligocki says he also lost his walker in the truck. He is offering a $1000 reward for the ashes of his parents to be returned to him, no questions asked.

London police say there are currently no suspects.