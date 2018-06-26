Use of 'agency nurses' criticized at Wettlaufer inquiry

Patient care suffers when nursing homes use temp agency nurses to cover sick days, a former colleague of serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer told a public inquiry in St. Thomas, Ont., yesterday.

So-called agency nurses aren't as invested in the residents as staff who work in nursing homes, nurse Tracey Raney testified.

"They didn't have the same vested interested as we did with our people," Raney said about the agency nurses.

Raney still works at Telfer Place in Paris, Ont., a nursing home where Wettlaufer was placed in 2015 after abruptly quitting her job at a London, Ont., home the same day a large amount of opioids went missing.

At Telfer Place, Wettlaufer tried to kill one resident, Sandra Towler, who survived. Previously, Wettlaufer had killed eight people in other nursing homes.

Telfer Place and other nursing homes use agency nurses because they don't have enough of their own staff, the inquiry has heard.

But training those nurses was stressful because it was done by a registered nurse who was on shift. So, the staff nurse, already overworked looking after 45 residents, having to administer medication and fill out mandatory paperwork, also had to make sure the agency nurse who was shadowing her for orientation was being briefed on the appropriate information.

"I felt stressed going over all the orientation with them, so I can only imagine how stressful it woudl be or them to try to absorb it all," Raney said.

Raney reported Wettlaufer to her managers for leaving the medication room open when it was supposed to be locked, and for not properly reporting patient health information to doctors and other nurses.

An agency nurse on day or night shift would get four hours of orientation while an agency nurse on night shift would get a full eight-hour orientation shift.

Tracy Raney worked with Elizabeth Wettlaufer in September 2015 at Telfer Place in Paris, Ont., where Wettlaufer tried to kill a patient. Raney has testified at the public inquiry in St. Thomas that is examining how Wettlaufer's crimes went undetected for so long. (Kate Dubinsk/CBC News) After that, the agency nurse would be on his or her own, in charge of the residents and with keys to the medication room and the medication cart, filled with narcotics and insulin.

Today, the public inquiry is expected to hear from managers at Telfer Place.

The Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System was established on Aug. 1, 2017, after Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms. It began hearings on June 5, and is examining how Wettlaufer's crimes went undetected for so long.

Her killing spree began in 2007 and continued until 2016, when she finally confessed to a psychiatrist and a social worker. Until then, her employers, police and Ontario's licensing body for nurses had no idea eight patients had been murdered and six more poisoned with injections of massive doses of insulin.

The inquiry is scheduled to last until September