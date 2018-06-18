Nurses' union to testify at Wettlaufer inquiry this week

The union under fire for going to bat for a nurse who was making medication errors and being inappropriate with patients and staff will have a chance to tell its side of the story this week as a public inquiry into the long-term care system in Ontario enters its third week.

Two representatives from the Ontario Nurses Association are expected to testify at the Elizabeth Wettlaufer inquiry.

They are among 16 witnesses who are scheduled to go before commissioner Eileen Gillese this week at the Elgin County courthouse in St. Thomas, Ont.

Others expected to testify include Wettlaufer's former colleagues from Caressant Care home in Woodstock, where she killed seven people, and from Meadow Park long-term care in London, where she killed one patient.

Administrators from the Caressant Care nursing home testified about why they kept Wettlaufer on staff despite numerous red flags, and why they wrote her a glowing letter of recommendation. 2:28

The Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry was established on Aug. 1, 2017 after Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms. It began hearings in St. Thomas on June 5, and is examining how Wettlaufer's crimes went undetected for so long.

Her killing spree began in 2007 and continued until 2016, when she finally confessed to a psychiatrist and a social worker. Until then, her employers, police and Ontario's licensing body for nurses had no idea eight patients had been murdered and six more poisoned with injections of massive doses of insulin.