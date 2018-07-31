Serial killer's confession prompted immediate nursing home inspections, Wettlaufer inquiry hears

Ontario government inspectors were dispatched to the three nursing homes where Elizabeth Wettlaufer worked after she checked herself into a psychiatric facility and confessed to killing eight patients, the inquiry into long-term care in the province heard Monday.

Karen Simpson, who was director of the long-term care inspections branch with Ontario's Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care when Wettlaufer's murder spree came to light, is testifying this week at the inquiry at the Elgin County courthouse in St. Thomas.

Three homes where Wettlaufer worked and killed or harmed patients were the focus of provincial probes:

Meadow Park in London.

Caressant Care in Woodstock.

Telfer Place in Paris.

Investigations at the homes began in October 2016, the same month Wettlaufer confessed.

Caressant Care, where Wettlaufer worked for seven years and killed seven of her eight victims, was told to stop admitting residents while it dealt with problems identified in those inspections, Simpson testified.

Among other problems were 41 medication errors that hadn't been reported to the ministry, although they should have been, she added.

The reports were supposed to be made under rules in the Long Term Care Homes Act. The legislation, which came into force in 2010, put strict reporting obligations on facilities such as Caressant Care and gave provincial inspectors more powers.

But the new system also relied heavily on self-reporting of problems that would trigger inspections.

Eventually, Caressant Care was ordered to hire an outside company to help it manage the home. That order remains in place today.

Simpson testified there are many safeguards to protect residents, and that Wettlaufer's crimes were not detected by anyone, from residents to staff to inspectors.

"This has had such an effect on so many people," she said. "If there are improvements [to inspections] we can make, we will absolutely look at that. We need to hear that."

Simpson will be cross-examined on Tuesday. Later this week, the inquiry will hear from investigators who went into the nursing homes after Wettlaufer's confession.

The inquiry into the safety and security of residents in long-term care is expected to last until September.