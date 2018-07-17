Changes needed to death tracking in Ontario, chief coroner says at Wettlaufer inquiry

Budget cuts at the Ontario coroner's office mean fewer deaths in nursing homes are investigated, the chief coroner testified Monday at the inquiry into serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer's behaviour on the job.

In 2007, more than 3,300 deaths in long-term care were investigated by one of 350 local coroners, compared to 927 in 2015.

The drop is a result of changes to which deaths are investigated, Dr. Dirk Huyer told the long-term care inquiry in St. Thomas. It's looking into how Wettlaufer was able to get away with killing eight patients in her care.

Wettlaufer's killing spree lasted from 2007 to 2016, when she checked herself into a psychiatric facility and confessed to murder and attempted murder.

Until 1995, every death in a nursing home faced a coroner's scrutiny — looking over medical records and ensuring nothing was amiss. Beginning in 1995, every tenth death was investigated.

But in 2013, to save $900,000, the province scrapped those investigations.

Instead, nurses or doctors now fill out a death record form. If a death is "sudden or unexpected," an investigation is started.

Huyer said he didn't know if the increased investigations would have resulted in spotting patterns in nursing homes where Wettlaufer was working.

He also said a planned data analysis of deaths at long-term care homes has been on hold since 2014 because some facilities are not filing death records electronically. Instead, they're using fax.

As well, deaths that happen in hospitals after someone has been transferred from a long-term care home aren't tied to the nursing home.

"Deaths that happen in hospitals may have been from incidents that began within the long-term care home," Huyer said.

It's a change he would like to see made in how deaths are tracked and tabulated, he added.

The inquiry is being held at the Elgin County courthouse and is expected to last until September.