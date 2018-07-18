Coroners rely on nurses, doctors to report their own abuse, Wettlaufer inquiry hears

Ontario's coroners rely on nurses and doctors to report their own possible mistakes or negligence when a patient dies, according to testimony at the inquiry into how Elizabeth Wettlaufer was able to kill eight patients in her care.

"They should be reporting and saying, 'Hey, there's care-related concerns about me' and they'd bring it forward," Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario's chief coroner, testified Tuesday.

When doctors or nurses fill out a document after a patient's death in long-term care, they're asked if they suspect abuse or neglect, or if the death was "sudden or unexpected," which would trigger a coroner to perform a death investigation.

That investigation could lead to an autopsy, Huyer said.

But if doctors and nurses don't report their own abuse, it's nearly impossible for coroners to know about suspicious deaths.

"I do not believe that it is possible to create an effective screening process within the long-term care sector to effectively ensure the detection of homicidal actions of a person who is carefully taking steps to conceal their actions," Huyer wrote in his affidavit for the inquiry.

"The public give us potentially more credit than we are due for being able to identify something like a hidden or concealed or secret homicide where there isn't information brought forward," he testified.

The coroner's office is doing a systematic review of homicides that were not detected as such by coroners, dating back to the early 1990s. Those include Karla Homolka​'s and Paula Bernardo's killings, other murders in the province and two of Wettlaufer's victims.

Wettlaufer killed eight people and tried to kill six while working as a nurse tending to the elderly in home care and at nursing homes for almost a decade.

She was never caught. Instead, in 2016, she checked herself into a psychiatric facility and confessed to her crimes.

On Wednesday the public inquiry, which takes place at the Elgin County courthouse in St. Thomas, Ont., will hear from Dr. Rick Mann, the regional supervising coroner in the London, Ont. office, who would have overseen the coroners who could have flagged the Wettlaufer victims' deaths.