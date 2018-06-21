Nurses' union to face public inquiry grilling about Wettlaufer's termination deal

The Ontario Nurses' Association wanted a nurse fired for making multiple medication errors to get $10,000 and a "positive" letter of reference about her skills, the Wettlaufer inquiry heard yesterday.

Today, the inquiry will hear from Jill Allingham, the ONA labour relations officer who made that request.

The ONA was negotiating on behalf of Elizabeth Wettlaufer, who was fired from the Caressant Care nursing home in Woodstock in 2014.

The union also asked that Wettlaufer's personnel file be sealed. Her file included information about the numerous mistakes Wettlaufer made with medication as well as complaints about her from co-workers accusing her of being inappropriate.

On Wednesday, documents related to that negotiation were shown to the long-term care inquiry being heard at the Elgin County courthouse in St. Thomas, Ont.

An email asking Caressant Care in Woodstock, Ont., for a settlement for Elizabeth Wettlaufer after she was fired. A public inquiry was established on Aug. 1, 2017, after Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms for killing nursing home residents. (Kate Dubinski/CBC News) Testifying was Wanda Sanginesi, vice-president of human resources at Caressant Care, and one of the negotiators on behalf of the company.

In the end, Caressant Care paid Wettlaufer a $2,000 settlement, gave her a letter that commented on her good communication skills and said she left to "pursue other opportunities."

Caressant Care didn't share any information with other long-term care facilities.

While at Caressant Care, Wettlaufer killed seven patients by injecting them with massive amounts of insulin. She went to a job at Meadow Park Long-Term Care in London, Ont., where she killed another resident.

She abruptly left that London job, saying she needed to deal with her alcohol and drug addictions, but instead got a job at a temp agency for nurses that placed her in a nursing home in Paris, Ont., where she tried to kill again before confessing.

During her career, Wettlaufer also said she tried to kill or harm six other residents.

The Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System was established on Aug. 1, 2017, after Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms. It began hearings on June 5, and is examining how Wettlaufer's crimes went undetected for so long.

Her killing spree began in 2007 and continued until 2016, when she finally confessed to a psychiatrist and a social worker. Until then, her employers, police and Ontario's licensing body for nurses had no idea eight patients had been murdered and six more poisoned with injections of massive doses of insulin.

The inquiry is scheduled to last until September.