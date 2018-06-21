Nurses' union to face public inquiry grilling about Wettlaufer's termination deal
The Ontario Nurses' Association wanted Wettlaufer to get $10K after she was fired for med errors
The Ontario Nurses' Association wanted a nurse fired for making multiple medication errors to get $10,000 and a "positive" letter of reference about her skills, the Wettlaufer inquiry heard yesterday.
Today, the inquiry will hear from Jill Allingham, the ONA labour relations officer who made that request.
The union also asked that Wettlaufer's personnel file be sealed. Her file included information about the numerous mistakes Wettlaufer made with medication as well as complaints about her from co-workers accusing her of being inappropriate.
On Wednesday, documents related to that negotiation were shown to the long-term care inquiry being heard at the Elgin County courthouse in St. Thomas, Ont.
In the end, Caressant Care paid Wettlaufer a $2,000 settlement, gave her a letter that commented on her good communication skills and said she left to "pursue other opportunities."
Caressant Care didn't share any information with other long-term care facilities.
She abruptly left that London job, saying she needed to deal with her alcohol and drug addictions, but instead got a job at a temp agency for nurses that placed her in a nursing home in Paris, Ont., where she tried to kill again before confessing.
During her career, Wettlaufer also said she tried to kill or harm six other residents.
The Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System was established on Aug. 1, 2017, after Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms. It began hearings on June 5, and is examining how Wettlaufer's crimes went undetected for so long.
Her killing spree began in 2007 and continued until 2016, when she finally confessed to a psychiatrist and a social worker. Until then, her employers, police and Ontario's licensing body for nurses had no idea eight patients had been murdered and six more poisoned with injections of massive doses of insulin.
The inquiry is scheduled to last until September.