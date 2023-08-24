Ontario highway buckles after once-in-a-century rainfall, causing crash that kills driver

The driver of a transport truck was killed after his vehicle fell into a sinkhole caused by once-in-a-century rainfall and flooding outside of London

Environment Canada is calling a dump of rain Wednesday night in the Glencoe area, southwest of London, a one-in-100-year event that's left homeowners with wet basements and drivers still stunned by the closure of a major highway.

The Ontario Provincial Police reported a collision outside of the town that left the driver of a transport truck dead when a section of Dundonald Road, the main thoroughfare through Glencoe, collapsed.

The weather service said just over 135 mm of rain fell in a short period of time, with more rain in the forecast Thursday.

"We warn people when 50 mm of rain falls in 24 hour, so this is almost double that," said meteorologist Trudy Kidd.

The driver of a transport truck was killed Wednesday when the road collapsed on Dundonald Road. Police said the section of road between Buttonwood and Carolinian Drive would be closed for several weeks. (OPP West)

Drivers travelling west of Strathroy around 6 p.m. Wednesday found themselves wheels-deep in water caused by the heavy rain and flooding in the area.

Emergency services were forced to closed the highway for more than 12 hours overnight with water flowing across the highway and over the median, between Nauvoo Road and Kerwood Road.

As well as the fatal crash on Dundonald Road, police were reporting numerous crashes due to the flooding on roads in Middlesex and Lambton counties.

"I've never seen it in all my time, this much rain so quick in our community," said Todd Case, mayor of Warwick Township. "When you get five to six inches of rain in a very short period of time, there's no infrastructure that's developed in Canada that can handle that."

Emergency responders have been working overnight to put up road blocks and to help where needed. Case said.

"All hands have been on deck over the past several hours to close numerous roads that are been washed out and re-directing traffic," he said.

The Ontario Provincial Police reopened the 402 on Thursday morning but other roads in the area remained closed. (Township of Warwick Fire & Rescue Department)

There were still closures Thursday morning, though OPP did reopen the 402 at 7 a.m. Warwick township issued an alert telling drivers to avoid the following streets: