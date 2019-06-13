Health minister announces new services for critically-ill newborns

During a visit to London Thursday, the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Christine Elliott announced new services to help critically-ill newborns who need to be transferred to a children's hospital to get specialized intensive care.

Elliott said $6.8 million will go to create five specially-equipped ambulances and a team of paramedics across the province, including Southwestern Ontario.

And Ontario's four children's hospitals will also receive $5.8 million this year to support highly-specialized teams to ensure that they're available around the clock, seven days a week. These teams will include registered nurses, respiratory therapists and neonatologists.

"This innovative partnership between emergency medical services and hospitals will help reduce the time needed to transport a critically-ill newborn between hospitals by an estimated 19 per cent. And when you're talking about care for newborn babies in need of intensive care … every second counts," said Elliott.

She said the initiative will improve safety and provide better-coordinated care to infants and families "during a difficult time."

The improved care for at-risk newborns will include:

Ambulances with life-saving equipment, including a power-assisted stretcher and loading system

Improved patient transfers that are safer and better coordinated

Decreased transport time between hospitals

(Andrew Lupton/CBC)

The new investments drew praise from Dr. Paul Woods, the president and CEO of the London Health Science Centre, where the Children's Hospital of Western Ontario is based.

"Our pediatric transport team travels across the province from London and Middlesex and as far north as Kenora. Many communities that we serve as a tertiary care provider for that very reason lack pediatricians to care for high-risk infants and children."

He said the transport team, supported by the dedicated state of the art ambulance, will extend the reach of LHSC's neonatal intensive care unit and provide expertise sooner.

"In fact, this unit shortens the time to access care by 90 minutes on average. Access to the expertise of the Children's Hospital team sooner can be a better outcome and even a life saved."

Of the 140,000 newborns born in Ontario annually, more than 2,000 require transport to a higher level of care and 91 per cent of the transports occur by land ambulance.

The three other centres in Ontario that will offer medical service teams for critically-ill newborns include: Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, McMaster Children's Hospital and the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.