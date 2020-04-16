Provincial police are looking for a suspect after a fight broke out over a customer refusing to wear a mask while shopping at a rural grocery store near Tillsonburg.

Police said the incident happened on Monday morning at a grocery store in Middleton, Ont., a small community about 20 minutes south of Tillsonburg.

Two customers allegedly became involved in a dispute, which became a physical confrontation because one of the two customers refused to wear a mask while shopping.

The customer who allegedly assaulted the other then left the store in an unknown direction, police said.

Medical officials advise the use of masks, along with physical distancing measures, can help stop the spread of the coronavirus by limiting the amount of droplets spread when a person, coughs, sneezes or breathes.

Investigators said Tuesday that officers will be reviewing store surveillance footage in an attempt to identify who the person is.